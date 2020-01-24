Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 246.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after acquiring an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,361,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Proofpoint by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.30.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,109. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $93.33 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

