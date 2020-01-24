Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $214,576,000 after buying an additional 407,354 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $252.10. 5,384,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $253.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

