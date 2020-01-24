Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys Shares of 108,427 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.3% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,109,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,690,000 after buying an additional 499,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after buying an additional 87,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after buying an additional 75,874 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 550,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,083,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,087. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

