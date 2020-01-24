Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.06. The company had a trading volume of 262,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

