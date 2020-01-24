Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 2,057 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.2% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.32. 7,815,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,887. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.66. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (down from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.