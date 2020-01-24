Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.97

Shares of Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and traded as high as $24.85. Kromek Group shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 175,739 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 million and a PE ratio of -61.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

Kromek Group (LON:KMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Kromek Group news, insider Chris Wilks purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,469.88). Also, insider Arnab Basu purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,735.60).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

