Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 7,803 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $153,094.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $142,950.96.

On Thursday, November 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $146,150.19.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.97 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.93, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

