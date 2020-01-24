Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Knoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered Knoll from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

KNL traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Knoll has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.77 million. Knoll had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Knoll’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other Knoll news, CAO Michael A. Pollner sold 2,500 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $68,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $134,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,498 shares of company stock worth $1,049,739 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Knoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Knoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

