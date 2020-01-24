Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Position Reduced by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $51,927,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,082 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $18,266,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $12,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after purchasing an additional 319,842 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,911. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

