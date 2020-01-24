Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGX. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.56 ($70.42).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €58.66 ($68.21) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.87. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

