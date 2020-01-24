Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $21.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

