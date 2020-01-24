Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KCT opened at GBX 108 ($1.42) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.20. The stock has a market cap of $182.16 million and a PE ratio of 154.29. Kin and Carta has a 52 week low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

