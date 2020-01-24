Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
KCT opened at GBX 108 ($1.42) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.20. The stock has a market cap of $182.16 million and a PE ratio of 154.29. Kin and Carta has a 52 week low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66.
About Kin and Carta
