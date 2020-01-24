Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

