Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Kimball Electronics worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.14. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $313.39 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

