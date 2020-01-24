Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates GBX 2,529 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,529 ($33.27) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,789.31 ($36.69).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,200.50 ($28.95). 4,101,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,235.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,324.96.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.