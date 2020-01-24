Kellogg (NYSE:K) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

NYSE:K opened at $70.44 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

