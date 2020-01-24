Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 102,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 119,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 31,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.

KYN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.