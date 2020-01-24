Kathmandu (ASX:KMD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.11

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $3.00. Kathmandu shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 171,536 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $908.83 million and a P/E ratio of 19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.66.

In other Kathmandu news, insider Xavier Simonet acquired 293,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.02 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$885,095.56 ($627,727.35).

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

