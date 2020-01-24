Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Trading Down 13.5%

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s share price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.00 and last traded at $99.75, approximately 2,602,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 711,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heather Preston bought 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy bought 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 158,465 shares of company stock worth $15,155,159.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.