Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JUN3. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.64 ($28.65).

Shares of JUN3 opened at €20.34 ($23.65) on Monday. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a twelve month high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €22.22 and a 200 day moving average of €21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $976.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

