JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,430,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,973,000 after acquiring an additional 274,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

