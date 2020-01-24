JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Mondi (LON:MNDI) Target Price to GBX 1,730

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,910 ($25.12) to GBX 2,025 ($26.64) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mondi to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,858.75 ($24.45).

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of MNDI stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,627 ($21.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a one year high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,699.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,659.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.