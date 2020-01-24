JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.71 ($19.43).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €13.15 ($15.28) on Tuesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 1 year high of €16.99 ($19.75). The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.98.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.