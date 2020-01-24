JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. 318,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,036. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.09. CubeSmart has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $36.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 186,760 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $80,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.