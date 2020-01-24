Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 602.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,079,000 after buying an additional 163,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 344,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,807,000 after buying an additional 151,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 159,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.47. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

