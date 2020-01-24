Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $141,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LVL remained flat at $$12.36 on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

