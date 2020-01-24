Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 166.7% in the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 82.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 225.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

SOXL traded down $10.22 on Friday, reaching $320.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,069. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $92.89 and a 1 year high of $319.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.63 and its 200 day moving average is $203.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

