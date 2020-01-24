Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $214,576,000 after acquiring an additional 407,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.49. 2,354,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924,803. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.40. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $253.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

