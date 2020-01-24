JONESTOWN BK &/SH (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Up 0.4%

JONESTOWN BK &/SH (OTCMKTS:JNES) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55, approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50.

About JONESTOWN BK &/SH (OTCMKTS:JNES)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services for individual and business clients primarily in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. It also provides trust services. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, prime money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA).

