Jolley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,151 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,379,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,331,000 after acquiring an additional 250,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 85.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 113,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,313. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.