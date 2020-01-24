Jolley Asset Management LLC Sells 6,197 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Jolley Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

