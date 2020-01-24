Jolley Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Jolley Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Loews comprises approximately 2.5% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Loews by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,343. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on L shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.