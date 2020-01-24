Jolley Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 67,637 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.45. 7,834,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,906. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

