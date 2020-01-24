Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.95-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.5-5.5% yr/yr to $85.8-86.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.52 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.00-9.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.55. 461,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

