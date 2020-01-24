JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $269,000 in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,056. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

