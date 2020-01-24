JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $22.84 Million in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 592,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,000. XP accounts for about 8.1% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Separately, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

XP stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.75. 41,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,360. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $43.52.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

