JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 68,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.54. 2,294,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $284.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.23. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.