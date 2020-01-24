JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $334.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,984. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.90 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.56. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.