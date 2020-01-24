JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.87.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $34,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $236,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

