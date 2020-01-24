JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $236,257. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

