JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

