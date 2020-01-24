Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

