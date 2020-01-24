Jefferies Financial Group Raises Avast (LON:AVST) Price Target to GBX 627

Avast (LON:AVST) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.04) price target (up from GBX 425 ($5.59)) on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avast to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 522.17 ($6.87).

AVST opened at GBX 545 ($7.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 472.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 402.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Avast has a 12-month low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 529 ($6.96).

In other Avast news, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £792,300 ($1,042,225.73). Insiders sold 974,258 shares of company stock worth $422,440,552 over the last ninety days.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

