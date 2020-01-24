Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.90 ($87.09).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €69.69 ($81.03) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52-week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

