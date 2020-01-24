JBJ Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.07. 2,081,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,692,901. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

