Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,263 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of IGV opened at $251.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.14. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

