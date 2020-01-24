Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 81,222 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,222 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2,785.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 113,541 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 172.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

