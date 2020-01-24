Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $54.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.