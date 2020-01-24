Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $166.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $166.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day moving average of $152.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.4493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

