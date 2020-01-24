Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.15 Million Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMG opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

